NETGEAR 8-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch drops within $1 of all-time low at $19

- Apr. 21st 2020 3:31 pm ET

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $18.99 Prime shipped. This is down from its regular going rate of around $30 and is within $1 of its all-time low. If you’re working from home and now need more Ethernet ports to get full-speed internet throughout your home, this switch is a fantastic option. I have the 5-port models of NETGEAR’s switches all over my apartment and absolutely love them. You’ll be able to hook up eight Ethernet cables here, giving you seven devices plus the one feed cable. At Gigabit speeds, you’ll be able to achieve data transfer rates of up to 100MB/s throughout your home. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Now, if you just have smart home gear to hook up, a 10/100 switch is just fine. This TP-Link 5-Port Switch is a fantastic option. It comes in at $10 Prime shipped. Just keep in mind that it’s not gigabit-ready, and maxes out at 10MB/s, which is slow for your computers, but perfectly fine for smart home hubs.

To give your Wi-Fi system an upgrade at the same time, check out Linksys’ Velop Mesh 802.11ac setup. It includes three Wi-Fi nodes and is available for $329 right now, which is $70 off its regular going rate.

NETGEAR Gigabit Ethernet Switch features:

  • ETHERNET PORT CONFIGURATION: 8 Gigabit ports
  • PLUG AND PLAY: Simple set up with no software to install or configuration needed
  • VERSATILE MOUNTING OPTIONS: Supports desktop or wall mount placement
  • SILENT OPERATION: The fanless design means zero added noise wherever its located, making it ideal for noise sensitive environments

