Keeping screen time in check is an issue that has become more and more prevalent as of late. Amongst various other solutions, the new Circle Home Plus enters as a more premium option. The new internet monitoring device touts a wealth of management tools, some out of the ordinary, to separate itself from on-device apps and other competitors. Head below for a closer look.

Circle Media Labs is no stranger to providing parents with internet management tools. The Circle Home Plus is just the latest in the company’s line of which was preceded by the original Circle with Disney. Now the new full-service solution to keeping tabs on Wi-Fi usage has received a facelift; bringing enhanced and additional features alongside a refreshed design.

The device plugs into your existing router thanks to a Gigabit Ethernet port and can manage pretty much any device that connects to your network. Circle Home Plus’ design is quite similar to the previous version, but manages to differentiate itself by bolstering the included features.

Specific browsing history can be linked up to each of your family members, so you can keep tabs on just what exactly everyone is doing on their devices. Websites or specific content can be filtered out as well. All of its management features can be adjusted thanks to a companion iOS or Android app.

Unlike the previous iteration of internet monitor, the new Circle Home Plus offers a series of premium features for an additional $9.99 per month. These pieces of add-on functionality expand the device’s management capabilities like offline time scheduling, dishing out online time rewards and more. There’s also some additional features which go beyond those core competencies like location tracking.

Circle Home Plus pricing and availability:

Entering with a $129 price tag, the new Circle Home Plus is now available for purchase at the company’s official online storefront. It’ll also be arriving at other retailers like Best Buy come April 14th. Alongside the internet monitor itself, it also includes a full year of premium feature access.

9to5Toys’ Take:

There are a lot of users and families who are sure to find the Circle Home Plus’ more premium features worth the higher price tag. But for many, the additional price and monthly subscription fee will be somewhat of a turn-off. Plus, Circle Media Labs has decided to distance themselves from Disney with the new Home Plus.

Also, with Apple’s recent attention to the epidemic of too much screen time, paying a monthly fee seems less than ideal. Circle Home Plus does offer a much more robust suit of features. But whether that will matter has yet to be seen.

Pretty much anything related to internet privacy these days is a touchy subject. The partnership with Disney was certainly a major selling point for the original Circle device. Disney is already seen as somewhat of an ambassador for family values; and now that that’s no longer in play, it very well could prove to be a tougher sell to some. Regardless, the Circle Home Plus still looks to be a reflectively simple way to monitor and manage your internet.

