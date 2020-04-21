Score a pair of Polk’s Series S15 Bookshelf Speakers for $154 (Reg. $199)

Apr. 21st 2020

Amazon is currently offering a pair of Polk Signature Series S15 Bookshelf Speakers for $154.19 shipped. Typically fetching $199, the pair just dropped to $172, a price you’ll find at Best Buy. Today’s offer takes off an extra $27, saves you 23% overall, and is the best we’ve seen since 2018. Polk’s bookshelf speakers feature the brand’s Power Port technology, which is said to deliver deeper bass and rich, full-range sound. The balanced acoustic array is comprised of a 5.25-inch driver and 1-inch Terylene tweeter. Perfect for stepping up your home theater’s audio game or expanding an existing audio array. Over 185 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Complete your new audio setup with a pair of wall-mounted speaker stands at just $29. Bringing these into the mix let you get the perfect angle for the speakers and free up some space on home entertainment console. Lastly, grab some speaker wire with your savings to complete your new audio setup.

If you’d rather just grab a sound bar and call it a day, the Sonos Playbar is currently down to one of its best prices yet at $449 in refurbished condition. Down from its $599 going rate, this is a notable way to expand your home theater at a discount.

Polk Series S15 Bookshelf Speakers features:

Built to bring the big surround sound theater and music experience into the comfort of your living room, the Polk Signature Series continues in the Polk tradition of American HiFi. A Dynamic Balance designed acoustic array, precision cross-overs, an anti-diffraction magnetic grille, modern cabinet styling and exclusive Power Port bass enhancing technology, you get elevated sound for movies, TV and music in a totally re-imagined design.

