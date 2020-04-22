Grow herbs indoors with AeroGarden Bounty at $210 (28% off), more from $100

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Garden for $209.99 shipped. Typically fetching $294, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer saves you over 28%, comes within $10 of the 2020 low, and is the best in months. Bring the garden indoors with AeroGarden’s Bounty grower. It can cultivate up to nine plants at a time thanks to its LED lighting and hydroponic watering system. Plus, this grower includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint to get you started with some essential herbs. Smartphone integration makes it easy to control the garden environment, check plant food level, and more. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More below.

Best Buy is also offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 for $99.99 as part of its 1-day sale. Down from $130, like you’ll find at Home Depot, today’s offer saves you $30, comes within $10 of our previous mention, and is the second-best this year. This grower ditches the smartphone control found above and serves as a more budget-friendly way to grow up to six plants at a time. Rated 4/5 stars.

Regardless of if you decide on the Bounty or Harvest, you’ll be able to grow pretty much anything in the AeroGardens. Amazon has a variety of different seed pod kits available to help you out, which make perfect use of your savings. The Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit for $18 is an easy recommendation, which comes with red heirloom cherry tomatoes and jalapeno peppers.

AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Garden features:

Grow vegetables and herbs in your kitchen with this black AeroGarden Bounty in-home garden system. The dimmable lights let you mimic sunrise and sunset for more natural growth, and a touchscreen panel lets you control the garden environment. This AeroGarden Bounty in-home garden system comes with a variety of herb seeds to get your garden started immediately, while the vacation mode keeps plants thriving in your absence.

