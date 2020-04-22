Cut the cord for just $7 with Aukey’s 80-mile indoor HDTV antenna (Save 30%)

- Apr. 22nd 2020 12:24 pm ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 80-Mile Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna for $7.09 Prime shipped when code CKUWWDEL has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $10, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats the previous price cut by $1, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Powered by an in-line amplifier, Aukey’s OTA antenna lets you enjoy content from 80-miles away. That means you should have no problem pulling in content from nearby cities and surrounding areas. So whether you’re looking to catch news or other shows, this is a must-have addition for supplementing a cord-cutting setup, especially if social distancing has you pining for additional content to enjoy. For a full report on what channels are available in your area, swing by AntennaWeb. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

At the $7 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an HDTV antenna from a well-known brand, regardless of the range. In fact, over at Amazon there are hardly any options to chose from under $10, let alone as low as the featured deal. So if you’re looking to cut the cord, taking advantage of Aukey’s antenna is worth a closer look.

Those looking to integrate the 80-mile antenna and all of the content it’ll bring with their smart TVs can currently save $85 on Amazon’s Fire TV Recast DVR. Prices are currently staring at $145 for the 2-tuner 500GB model, and there’s one with 4-tunes and double the storage for $195.

Aukey 80-mile OTA Antenna features:

Get solid signal reception from the local broadcast tower up to 80 miles away. Slim and lightweight, so you can easily mount it on the wall or stick it high on the window. Test for best reception before final placement. Cancel your costly cable TV package and watch Full HD live channels (including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, and more) for free over-the-air

