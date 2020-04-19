Save $85 on Amazon’s Fire TV Recast DVR: 1TB at $195, more starting at $145

Amazon is currently offering its Fire TV Recast 2-Tuner 500GB DVR for $144.99 shipped. Typically selling for $230, today’s offer saves you $85, matches our previous mention, and comes within $15 of the all-time low. Upgrade to the 4-tuner 1TB version at $195 and save 30% from the $280 going rate. Amazon’s Fire TV Recast brings DVR capabilities to your home theater, allowing you to record upwards of 150-hours of content based on which version you get. There’s also the usual Alexa integration for voice control. And with up to four built-in tuners, you’ll be able to record multiple shows at once, keeping the whole family entertained. Rated 4/5 stars from over 5,700 customers. More details below.

Pairing Amazon’s Recast with an antenna is a perfect use of your savings, and the Mohu Leaf 40-mile Antenna is a notable option at $32. Even if you primarily enjoy content from Netflix, Hulu or another streaming service, bringing this antenna into the mix is an easy way to get even more content, and for free at that. Find out what stations are available near you by swinging by AntennaWeb.

You’ll need to pair Recast with a Fire TV in order to take advantage of the recorded content. But if you’re not sure which model is right for you, dive into our recent piece where we take a look at Amazon’s entire Fire TV lineup.

Fire TV Recast features:

Record on-air television with this Fire TV Recast DVR. It has two tuners, so you can record two shows at once, store them on the hard drive drive and watch on Fire TV, Echo Show or other compatible mobile devices. Enjoy local news, live sports and late-night shows with this Fire TV Recast DVR.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!