Home Depot offers a RIDGID 5-tool bundle for $289 shipped (Reg. $350)

Apr. 22nd 2020 3:10 pm ET

$289
0

Home Depot offers the RIDGID 18V 5-tool Combo Kit for $289 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 but typically trends around $350 these days. This offer is $10 less than our previous mention. You’ll find everything needed here for a basic DIY setup. This bundle includes a drill, impact driver, impact wrench, and an angle grinder. You’ll also receive a flashlight, two batteries, a wall charger, and a carrying case to keep everything nice and tidy. RIDGID offers an extended return window here, so you can check out this bundle for up to 90-days without any concerns. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab DEWALT’s 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $20. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

If today’s lead deal doesn’t fit the bill, make sure you check out Home Depot’s big Ryobi tool sale that’s going this week. With over 100 items discounted, there’s a lot to love here from $8.

RIDGID Combo Kit features:

RIDGID introduces the 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit with (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, (1) 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger, and Bag. This kit offers all the versatility needed for any jobsite. RIDGID brushless motors offer up to 50% more runtime and longer motor life. With registration, this kit is backed by the Industry’s Only Lifetime Service Agreement.

$289
