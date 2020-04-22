Get three TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $30 (Reg. $45)

- Apr. 22nd 2020 7:23 am ET

$30
0

Amazon offers a 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $29.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay over $40 and as much as $45 for this bundle. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. With a streamlined horizontal design and compatibility with major smart home ecosystems, these affordable plugs make it easy to take control of your lights and more. You’ll be able to leverage both Alexa and Google Assistant to control these plugs with your voice. Plus automatic scheduling cuts down on any energy vampires that may be lurking in your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 580 Amazon customers.

Ditch the TP-Link branding and save roughly another 40% with these plugs. You’ll still get Alexa and Assistant compatibility but will miss out on the streamlined design featured in the TP-Link option above. Great ratings and an affordable price per unit certainly make these smart plugs worth your attention if cost is at the forefront of your concerns.

For more on 2020’s best smart plugs, check out our recent guide with a step-by-step guide on how to get started with a new setup. With a focus on energy-saving, compatibility and more, this is an easy way to outfit your home or expand an existing setup.

Kasa Smart Plug Lite by TP-Link features:

  • Voice Control: Works with amazon alexa, google assistant and microSoft cortana Supported devices for a hands Free Experience
  • Easy Control: Control light duty plug in electronics with loads up to (ie; Lamps, tvs, stereos, etc)
  • Kasa scenes & schedules: Schedule the Smart plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a scene for Controlling many devices with a Single button

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
TP-Link

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp