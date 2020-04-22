This 6-quart pasta cooker makes prepping dinner easy at $35 (Reg. $45+)

- Apr. 22nd 2020 12:51 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Tramontina Gourmet Stainless Steel Pasta Cooker for $35.22 shipped. Normally $46 or more, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This pot isn’t your average stovetop companion. It includes a pasta strainer in the box that makes it super simple to prep for dinner. Gone are the days of using a colander and having to clean something else after making a meal. This stainless steel pot can hold 6-quarts, which is more than enough to feed the entire family. Plus, it’s oven-safe for up to 350ºF, depending on what type of dish you’re making. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for something on the more budget-friendly side of things? Well, this stainless steel colander is a great alternative. It comes in at $17 Prime shipped and gets the job done similarly to today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind this will only strain your noodles, not cook them as well.

Spice up your next meal with home-grown herbs and more. The AeroGarden Bounty is currently on sale for $210, but the deals start even lower with prices from $100, so be sure to check out that sale from earlier.

Tramontina Stainless Steel Pasta Cooker features:

  • Set includes: 6 Qt. stainless steel stock pot; tempered glass lid and “lock & drain” strainer
  • Premium 18/10 stainless steel impact-bonded tri-ply base construction; Precision cast riveted stainless steel handles with 18/10 premium stainless steel lid
  • Compatible with all cooktops, including induction
  • Oven Safe up to up to 350°F/ 176°C

