USB-C and Android app support adorn Acer’s Chromebook Spin 11: $279 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB (CP311-1HN-C2DV) for $279 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $50 off the typical rate and is the first notable discount we’ve tracked. Once armed with this Chromebook, you’ll be able to bid operating system updates and virus protection concerns adieu. It runs both Chrome and Android apps, giving you loads of ways to accomplish the task at hand. When it comes to connectivity, owners will have USB-C, USB-A, and microSD at their disposal. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings to nab an extra power brick for your bag. RAVPower’s 61W USB-C Wall Charger is $36 and measures 50% smaller than what company’s like Apple ship with their notebooks.

Need a nice backpack to haul your new Chromebook in? We’ve got you covered with Thule’s Crossover Backpack. It’s roughly $30 off right now, allowing you to score a nice discount on an option that is bound to last for many years to come.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 features:

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically*, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time.

All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more.

