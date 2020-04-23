USB-C and Android app support adorn Acer’s Chromebook Spin 11: $279 (New low)

- Apr. 23rd 2020 2:17 pm ET

$279
0

Amazon is offering the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB (CP311-1HN-C2DV) for $279 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $50 off the typical rate and is the first notable discount we’ve tracked. Once armed with this Chromebook, you’ll be able to bid operating system updates and virus protection concerns adieu. It runs both Chrome and Android apps, giving you loads of ways to accomplish the task at hand. When it comes to connectivity, owners will have USB-C, USB-A, and microSD at their disposal. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings to nab an extra power brick for your bag. RAVPower’s 61W USB-C Wall Charger is $36 and measures 50% smaller than what company’s like Apple ship with their notebooks.

Need a nice backpack to haul your new Chromebook in? We’ve got you covered with Thule’s Crossover Backpack. It’s roughly $30 off right now, allowing you to score a nice discount on an option that is bound to last for many years to come.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 features:

  • Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically*, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time.
  • All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.
  • Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$279
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Chromebook

Chromebook
Acer

About the Author