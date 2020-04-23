Thule’s Crossover Mac Backpack is now under $91 at Amazon (Save $30), more

Amazon is offering the Thule Crossover 25L Laptop Backpack for $90.76 shipped. That’s roughly $30 off the recent pricing there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked by $19. Having owned Thule backpacks in the past, I can vouch for the company’s high-standard of quality. This specific backpack is ready for any modern MacBook and an iPad. You’ll also find a storage compartment for a water bottle along the side, allowing you to stay hydrated while heading from A to B. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Update 4/23 @ 2:35 p.m.: We’ve now spotted the Under Armour Team Hustle 3.0 Backpack for $27.95 shipped at Amazon. That’s up to $22 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re chasing affordability, it’s hard to overlook Lenovo’s Laptop Backpack B210 at $18. It’s roomy enough to stow a 16-inch MacBook Pro or similarly-sized PC laptop. The exterior features a water-repellent yarn that helps keep your gear protected from liquid.

Looking for way to tote everything from tools to clothing? Carhartt’s tough Legacy Gear Bag is down to $56 at Amazon right now. This equates to 25% in savings, making now a great time to strike.

Thule Crossover 25L Backpack features:

Bring your day in this durable backpack with dedicated electronics protection plus feature-rich storage for all essential gear.

Padded, integrated laptop compartment

Great backpack to hold all of your electronics and accessories

