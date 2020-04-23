Thule’s Crossover Mac Backpack is now under $91 at Amazon (Save $30), more

- Apr. 23rd 2020 12:37 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Thule Crossover 25L Laptop Backpack for $90.76 shipped. That’s roughly $30 off the recent pricing there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked by $19. Having owned Thule backpacks in the past, I can vouch for the company’s high-standard of quality. This specific backpack is ready for any modern MacBook and an iPad. You’ll also find a storage compartment for a water bottle along the side, allowing you to stay hydrated while heading from A to B. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Update 4/23 @ 2:35 p.m.: We’ve now spotted the Under Armour Team Hustle 3.0 Backpack for $27.95 shipped at Amazon. That’s up to $22 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re chasing affordability, it’s hard to overlook Lenovo’s Laptop Backpack B210 at $18. It’s roomy enough to stow a 16-inch MacBook Pro or similarly-sized PC laptop. The exterior features a water-repellent yarn that helps keep your gear protected from liquid.

Looking for way to tote everything from tools to clothing? Carhartt’s tough Legacy Gear Bag is down to $56 at Amazon right now. This equates to 25% in savings, making now a great time to strike.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
