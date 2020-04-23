Apple MacBook Air 1.6GHz/16GB/512GB gets $600 price drop to $1,199 (Prev-gen.)

Adorama offers Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Air 1.6GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,199 shipped. As a comparison, that’s $600 off the original price and the best we’ve tracked all-time. Our previous mention was $1,399. Looking at the latest MacBook Air models from Apple, you’d pay $100 more for 512GB of storage but half the RAM. The 2018 MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core Intel i5 processor and 512GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12-hours of battery life round out the list of notable features. While you won’t get the latest keyboard from Apple here, the savings in today’s deal may be worth it for some.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices to your new MacBook Air. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers extra I/O for $24. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Head over to our Apple guide for all of the latest deals on iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches. Just this morning we spotted a particularly notable deal on Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro, which is now getting a $150 discount across the board.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD Storage

16GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

OS: macOS Sierra (10.12)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!