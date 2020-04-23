Elgato’s Stream Deck packs 15 customizable LCD keys for $120 (Save 20%)

- Apr. 23rd 2020 12:33 pm ET

0

GameStop is currently offering the Elgato Stream Deck for $119.99 shipped. Discount will be shown once added to your cart. Typically selling for $150, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats the previous price cut by $10, and is the lowest we’ve seen in months. Featuring 15 programmable LCD keys, Elgato’s Stream Deck integrates with popular programs like Game Capture, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, and more. Whether you’re a Twitch streamer, video editor, or another professional creator, adding this into your setup offers quick access to settings, macro shortcuts, and other ways to enhance your workflow. Nearly 2,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Save even more and opt for the Elgato Stream Deck Mini instead. Here you’ll get a similar package of media controls and other ways to enhance your setup, but with six keys instead of the 15 featured above. That trade-off drops the price to $100, allowing you to pocket an extra $20.

Earlier this morning we spotted a 35% discount on Razer’s BlackWidow Elite Chroma Keyboard, which has now dropped to $110. There’s even more Razer peripherals on sale as well, with deals from $40.

Elgato Stream Deck features:

Stream Deck puts 15 LCD keys at your fingertips for ultimate studio control. Simply tap to switch scenes, launch media, tweet your feats and more. Personalize your keys with custom icons or choose from hundreds, and get visual feedback every time you execute a command. With Stream Deck, maximize your production value and focus on what matters most: your audience.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best GameStop Deals

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

