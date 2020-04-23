Take 35% off Razer’s BlackWidow Elite Chroma Keyboard at $110, more from $40

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. Usually selling for up to $170, like you’ll find direct from Razer, today’s offer saves you 35% and comes within $10 of our previous mention for the 2020 low. As the more feature-packed keyboard in Razer’s BlackWidow lineup, its Elite offering packs the brand’s tactile Green mechanical key switches alongside the signature Chroma RGB backlighting. Other notable features you’re sure to enjoy include a detachable wrist rest, USB passthrough port, and dedicated media playback controls. Over 1,100 gamers have left a review, which amounts to an overall 4.6/5 star rating. More below.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Note: Delivery is currently delayed about a week. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and comes within $3 of the all-time low at Amazon. Centered around an esports-grade 16,000 DPI optical sensor, Razer’s mouse has eight programmable macro buttons, Chroma lighting, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 840 customers.

Those in search of a new display for their battlestation will want to take a look at Alienware’s new 25-inch Gaming Monitor. Currently you’ll find it on sale for $366, saving you $134 from the going rate while scoring a 240Hz panel. Razer also just introduced a refreshed version of its Blade Stealth 13, which comes with a new 120Hz display.

Razer BlackWidow Elite Keyboard features:

Collaborate with teammates using this Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard. An ergonomic leatherette wrist rest provides support for marathon play sessions, while the fully customizable keys let you create your own unique system for gaming.

