GE’s 600-Joule Surge Protector has six rotatable outlets at $12 (Save 40%)

- Apr. 23rd 2020 2:38 pm ET

Get this deal
$20 $12
0

Amazon is currently offering the GE 6-Outlet 600-Joule Surge Protector for $12.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $20, today’s offer saves you 40% and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Featuring 6-outlets, GE’s surge protector can defend against 600-joule power influxes and keeps your gear protected from storms and the like. Alongside a 10-foot cord, this power strip stands out with rotatable outlets which prevent massive power adapters from hogging all the space. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating

If you can live without the unique design, grab the best-selling AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector for under $10 instead. While you won’t find the rotatable outlets, this will still allow you to power up six devices. Over 8,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Alternatively, consider picking up one of GE’s Six-Outlet Wall Tap for $5. This streamlined option cuts down on the bulk and is perfect for installing right on the wall behind your desk, as well as throughout the rest of your home. Swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning for additional ways to refuel your devices.

GE 6-Outlet Surge Protector features:

 This GE 6 outlet surge protector with 10-foot cord provides power for your home and office electronics. Get optimal reach with the 10-foot-long power cord with a flat plug at the end. Ensure the safety of your electronics with the 600 Joules protection rating and integrated circuit breaker

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$20 $12
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
GE

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go