GE’s 600-Joule Surge Protector has six rotatable outlets at $12 (Save 40%)

Amazon is currently offering the GE 6-Outlet 600-Joule Surge Protector for $12.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $20, today’s offer saves you 40% and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Featuring 6-outlets, GE’s surge protector can defend against 600-joule power influxes and keeps your gear protected from storms and the like. Alongside a 10-foot cord, this power strip stands out with rotatable outlets which prevent massive power adapters from hogging all the space. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

If you can live without the unique design, grab the best-selling AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector for under $10 instead. While you won’t find the rotatable outlets, this will still allow you to power up six devices. Over 8,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Alternatively, consider picking up one of GE’s Six-Outlet Wall Tap for $5. This streamlined option cuts down on the bulk and is perfect for installing right on the wall behind your desk, as well as throughout the rest of your home. Swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning for additional ways to refuel your devices.

GE 6-Outlet Surge Protector features:

This GE 6 outlet surge protector with 10-foot cord provides power for your home and office electronics. Get optimal reach with the 10-foot-long power cord with a flat plug at the end. Ensure the safety of your electronics with the 600 Joules protection rating and integrated circuit breaker

