Download The Healthy Cookbook: Simple Homestyle Recipes for FREE at Amazon

Amazon is now offering The Healthy Cookbook: Simple Homestyle Recipes Kindle Edition for FREE. Regularly $3 in digital form and still fetching $11 for the paperback version, go scoop this one up while the price is right. This 220+ page cookbook features over 150 recipes you can try at home right now. It specializes in “low-fuss, nutritious, healthy meals your family will love” like Santa Fe zucchini, zucchini lasagna, homemade cream of chicken soup, grilled sweet potato slices, and much more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Amazon has loads of digital Kindle content on sale right now including this morning’s Gold Box magazine sale from $5. It also just dropped the price on its Prime Book Box for kids down to $17.

For all of today’s best graphic novel deals, head over to our ComiXology deal hub. Be sure to browse through our latest reading list for more ideas and then go claim your Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies while you still can.

T he Healthy Cookbook features:

Looking for healthy yet real homestyle recipes? Discover how easy it is to create healthy, homemade food in your own kitchen with simple, wholesome ingredients you will recognize. These 150 recipes are kid-friendly, easy to make, use healthy, fresh ingredients and you can create meals that look amazing in little time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!