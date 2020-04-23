Download The Healthy Cookbook: Simple Homestyle Recipes for FREE at Amazon

- Apr. 23rd 2020 4:34 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $3+ FREE
0

Amazon is now offering The Healthy Cookbook: Simple Homestyle Recipes Kindle Edition for FREE. Regularly $3 in digital form and still fetching $11 for the paperback version, go scoop this one up while the price is right. This 220+ page cookbook features over 150 recipes you can try at home right now. It specializes in “low-fuss, nutritious, healthy meals your family will love” like Santa Fe zucchini, zucchini lasagna, homemade cream of chicken soup, grilled sweet potato slices, and much more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Amazon has loads of digital Kindle content on sale right now including this morning’s Gold Box magazine sale from $5. It also just dropped the price on its Prime Book Box for kids down to $17.

For all of today’s best graphic novel deals, head over to our ComiXology deal hub. Be sure to browse through our latest reading list for more ideas and then go claim your Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies while you still can.

The Healthy Cookbook features:

Looking for healthy yet real homestyle recipes? Discover how easy it is to create healthy, homemade food in your own kitchen with simple, wholesome ingredients you will recognize. These 150 recipes are kid-friendly, easy to make, use healthy, fresh ingredients and you can create meals that look amazing in little time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $3+ FREE
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Media Free

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard