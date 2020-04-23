iPhone 8 Plus now $360 plus get $100 gift card when you pre-pay service

Visible offers iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB of storage for $360 shipped. If you prepay for 2-months of service at $40 per month, Visible will throw in a $100 Mastercard gift card. As a comparison, Verizon typically charges $550 when in-stock. We’ve seen it in refurbished condition for around $250 this year. iPhone 8 Plus offers a 5.5-inch Retina HD display with True Tone support. 12MP dual cameras offer Portrait Mode and are backed by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip. Touch ID and support for wireless charging rounds out the list of notable features here. Learn more about Visible pre-paid service on this landing page.

Make the most of your savings today and grab MoKo’s iPhone 8 Plus clear case for $11. Its streamlined design won’t add too much bulk to your new device while still showing off your color of choice. Button and port cutouts round out the list of notable features here. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,700 reviewers.

iPhone 8 Plus features:

64GB

iOS 12 with Screen Time, Group FaceTime, and even faster performance

7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

12MP dual cameras with OIS, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, and 4K video

5.5-inch Retina HD display

