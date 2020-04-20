Entire iPad mini 5 lineup discounted by up to $99, deals from $330

- Apr. 20th 2020 7:13 am ET

From $330
0

Best Buy is currently taking up to $99.01 off iPad mini 5. Deals include both Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations with prices from $329.99. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal marks an all-time low on the cellular models, and beats our previous mention across the board by at least $20.

Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and an A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form-factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to work and grab this iPad mini 5 smart case in various colors starting at $13. With 360-degree protection and smart cover functionality, this is an easy way to make sure your iPad stays safe from harm whether you’re at home or on-the-go.

iPad mini 5 features:

  • 7.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (326 ppi)
  • Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Front 7MP FaceTime Camera
  • Rear 8MP Camera
  • Lightning Connector
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
  • Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)
  • iOS

