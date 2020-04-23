Milwaukee and DEWALT tools see big 1-day discounts with up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off Milwaukee and DEWALT tools. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is Milwaukee’s M18 2-tool Combo Kit for $179. As a comparison, there’s nearly $280 worth of value here but this bundle typically goes for $250. You’ll receive a drill and driver with purchase plus three batteries and a wall charger. Milwaukee ships a carrying case here, as well, so you can keep your tools nice and tidy. Milwaukee’s M18 batteries are compatible with a wide range of tools, adding extra value along the way. Rated 4.7/5 stars. You can check out the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

For a more robust setup, consider going with DEWALT’s 20V Combo Kit with multiple saws for $349. There’s over $600 worth of total value and it typically goes for $500. You’ll receive a drill and driver here, along with both a circular saw and reciprocating saw, plus a few batteries and a wall charger. This kit has everything you need for basic DIY tasks around the house and nearly 2,000 Home Depot reviewers have left stellar ratings.

If today’s deals don’t fit the bill, make sure you check out Home Depot’s big Ryobi tool sale that’s going this week. With over 100 items discounted, there’s a lot to love here from $8.

Milwaukee’s M18 Combo Kit features:

The 2691-22 M18 Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit includes the M18 Compact Drill/Driver (2606-20) and the M18 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver (2656-20). The M18 cordless lithium-ion system’s patented technologies and electronics, innovative motor design and superior ergonomics provide the most efficient blend of power, weight and performance in the industry.

