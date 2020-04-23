A 2020 low brings Synology’s 2-Bay DS218+ NAS down to $270 (Save $30)

Newegg is currently offering the Synology 2-Bay DiskStation DS218+ NAS for $269.99 shipped when code EMCDHFE37 has been applied at checkout. Down from $300, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer marks a new 2020 low and comes within $20 of the all-time low set only once before over a year ago. This model features 2GB of RAM that’s expandable up to 6GB and video transcoding capabilities perfect for serving 4K video over Plex and more. It supports up to 16TB drives in each bay and features up to 113MB/s transfer speeds, making this NAS a more than capable option for kickstarting your home media setup, backup server, and more. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, earning this NAS #1 best-seller status at Amazon.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to grow your home media or backup server, consider picking up Synology’s One-Bay DS118 NAS for $180 at Amazon instead. This model is less capable than the lead deal with only a single bay, but offers support for up to 16TB of storage and 113MB/s speeds. It’ll handle lighter video transcoding, too. For those who just want to dip their toes into the water, this is a notable option that’s also affordable.

If you plan on leveraging Synology’s DS218+ NAS for home backups, we recently put together a feature with best practices on the matter. So if you’re looking to get started with everyday backups, swing by our guide for all the details.

Synology 2-Bay DS218+ NAS features:

Featuring a powerful dual-core CPU, Synology DiskStation is perfect for home users or small businesses looking for a compact and reliable shared storage solution to process intensive workloads. DS218+ integrates the Btrfs file system, delivering the most advanced storage technology to meet the management needs of small businesses.

