Carhartt’s tough Legacy Gear Bag gets slashed by 25% on Amazon, now $56

- Apr. 16th 2020 2:50 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Carhartt Legacy Gear Bag for $56.24 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This tough bag is ready to haul everything from tools to clothes and features an exterior that repels water. Handles can be found along the side and top, allowing you to choose the most comfortable carrying position. There’s also a shoulder strap letting you to redistribute weight in yet another way. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you plan on stowing anything small inside this bag, you should definitely check out the deal we found on Cocoon’s GRID-IT! tech organizer. It’s currently available for $8, meaning that it only uses about half of your savings from the Carhartt bag above.

Looking for a backpack? It just so happens that Acer’s Predator Utility Backpack is $56 off right now. This offering is ready to tote 17.3-inch notebooks, making it a solution that will fit any MacBook or iPad.

Carhartt Legacy Gear Bag features:

  • Gear bag made of rugged synthetic material with Rain Defender durable water repellent, plus heavy-duty Duravax abrasion-resistant base
  • Large main duffel compartment holds tools or a change of clothes; zippered pocket organizes smaller items
  • Sturdy top and side haul handles; removable/adjustable padded shoulder strap

