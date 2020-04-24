Add BenQ’s 25-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor to your battlestation: $299 (Save $80)

Amazon is currently offering the BenQ ZOWIE XL2536 24.5-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $299 shipped. Also available for $1 more at Best Buy as well as B&H. Typically selling for $379, today’s offer saves you $80 and matches the all-time low. With a 144Hz panel in tow, BenQ’s monitor brings 1080p gameplay to your setup. There’s a fully height-adjustable mount included with VESA compatibility, alongside a switch that allows you to conveniently change monitor settings. HDMI and DisplayPort headline the included I/O, but there’s also a 2-port USB 3.0 hub and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Create a clutter-free setup by using a portion of your savings to pair BenQ’s display with a monitor mount. This well-reviewed option at Amazon comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating and will only run you $55. It clamps to your desk and can be easily adjusted to fit your gaming rig.

If the lead deal isn’t cutting it for your battlestation, we’ve got a couple of other options to consider instead. Right now you can save $134 on Alienware’s new 25-inch 244Hz Gaming Monitor, which is down to $366. Alternatively, go big with this 35-inch 1440p UltraWide from ASUS that’s down to $600.

BenQ 24.5-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Customize your gaming experience with this adjustable BenQ ZOWIE monitor, which lets you adjust up or down with a single finger. The 24.5-inch monitor features side shields to keep you focused on the action and DyAc technology for enhanced clarity. This BenQ ZOWIE monitor features a built-in black equalizer for a more even tone that doesn’t washout light areas.

