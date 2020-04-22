Alienware’s new 25-inch Gaming Monitor packs a 240Hz panel at $366 (Save $134)

- Apr. 22nd 2020 4:46 pm ET

0

Dell is currently offering its Alienware 25-inch Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF) for $365.74 shipped. Typically selling for $500, today’s offer is good for an over 26% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Alienware’s latest gaming monitor is headlined by a 240Hz refresh rate which makes it ideal for adding to your battlestation. Its 1080p panel has a 170-degree viewing angle and NVIDIA G-SYNC bolsters its gaming capabilities. You’ll also find HDMI and DisplayPort inputs and a 3-port USB hub, which gives it flexibility to fit with a variety of different gaming setups. Having just been released earlier in the year, reviews are still coming in. Though the previous-generation model carries a 4.8/5 stars from over 235 customers.

Ensure there aren’t any hiccups when getting things configured by grabbing this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable to pair this with your newer MacBook. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

We’re also still tracking a notable discount on LG’s 34-inch HDR UltraWide Monitor. Right now it has been marked down to $300, saving you $50 in the process. Razer also just introduced a refreshed version of its Blade Stealth 13, which comes with a new 120Hz display.

Alienware 25-inch Gaming Monitor features:

A 24.5” monitor combined with native FHD 1080p resolution provides the best pixel-per-inch ratio, so details are clearer and images are life-like, making the 24.5” form factor the ideal size for high speed gaming. Experience a new level of clarity when in the heat of action. AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible technology synchronizes the graphics and monitor, so you get epic, tear-free images that don’t slow down your gameplay.

