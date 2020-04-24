Fibaro’s Z-Wave Multi-Sensor tracks motion, vibrations, more at $40 (33% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Fibaro Z-Wave Plus Multi-Sensor for $39.98 shipped. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is one of the best we’ve seen to date. Touted as the “world’s smallest Z-Wave multi-sensor,” Fibaro’s smart home accessory combines motion detection and temperature tracking with light intensity and vibration monitoring. It’s less than 2-inches wide, meaning it’ll easily blend in with your home. From sending alerts to your smartphone to automating your smart home, this is a versatile sensor that’s compatible with SmartThings and plenty of other Z-Wave systems. A multicolor LED eye visually displays motion and temperature. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of customers. More details below.

If the SmartThings integration from the Fibaro option above caught your eye, it’s worth considering Samsung’s Motion Sensor instead. It’ll currently run you $25 at Amazon, offering sizable savings over the lead deal. You’ll still bring motion detection and temperature monitoring into the mix, but without the vibration tracking. It’s also worth noting this is a Zigbee sensor, rather than a Z-Wave one.

For those looking to get started building out a smart home centered around Z-Wave, be sure to check out our guide on choosing the best hub from brands like Ring, Aeotec, and more. Or if you want to expand a budding setup, we have some device recommendations as well.

Fibaro Z-Wave Plus Multi-Sensor features:

The FIBARO Motion Sensor can be combined with scenes with other smart devices in order to adapt your home to your daily needs, you could also create reactive lighting programs based on the intensity of light, associate the motion sensor and vibration to get a notification when it detects unexpected activity, or automatically turn on your smart thermostat when your home gets too hot or too cold.

