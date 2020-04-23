TP-Link’s In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug hits $25 (Reg. $40), more from $10

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa KP200 In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $24.99 Prime shipped. Usually selling for $40, like you’ll currently find at Home Depot right now, today’s offer saves you 38% and marks a new low this year. Featuring two independently-controllable outlets, this in-wall smart plug is ideal for automating lamps and other accessories around the house. Plus, it works with Alexa and Assistant, as well as with a smartphone app which yields scheduling functionality and more. Another benefit is that you won’t need an extra hub to bring TP-Link’s smart plug into your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 410 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug for $9.99. Typically fetching $17, today’s offer saves you 32% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With a similar list of features to the lead deal, this smart plug is a convenient way to add Alexa, Assistant, and smartphone control to a lamp or appliance. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 19,000 customers.

We also just recently spotted a deal on three TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $30, down from the usual $45 price tag. These offer a more compact design that the HS100 detailed above, but otherwise share the same functionality. Or if you want to control the plugs, score Google Nest Mini from $27.50. Find all of that and much more in our Smart Home guide.

TP-Link In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug features:

Control devices with voice commands using this Kasa Smart Wi-Fi power outlet. The included app lets users turn connected devices on and off using a smartphone and provides easy-to-use scheduling tools. Compatible with popular virtual assistants, this Kasa Smart Wi-Fi power outlet lets users control plugged-in devices with voice commands.

