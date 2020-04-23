TP-Link’s In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug hits $25 (Reg. $40), more from $10

- Apr. 23rd 2020 8:41 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa KP200 In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $24.99 Prime shipped. Usually selling for $40, like you’ll currently find at Home Depot right now, today’s offer saves you 38% and marks a new low this year. Featuring two independently-controllable outlets, this in-wall smart plug is ideal for automating lamps and other accessories around the house. Plus, it works with Alexa and Assistant, as well as with a smartphone app which yields scheduling functionality and more. Another benefit is that you won’t need an extra hub to bring TP-Link’s smart plug into your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 410 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug for $9.99. Typically fetching $17, today’s offer saves you 32% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With a similar list of features to the lead deal, this smart plug is a convenient way to add Alexa, Assistant, and smartphone control to a lamp or appliance. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 19,000 customers.

We also just recently spotted a deal on three TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $30, down from the usual $45 price tag. These offer a more compact design that the HS100 detailed above, but otherwise share the same functionality. Or if you want to control the plugs, score Google Nest Mini from $27.50. Find all of that and much more in our Smart Home guide.

TP-Link In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug features:

Control devices with voice commands using this Kasa Smart Wi-Fi power outlet. The included app lets users turn connected devices on and off using a smartphone and provides easy-to-use scheduling tools. Compatible with popular virtual assistants, this Kasa Smart Wi-Fi power outlet lets users control plugged-in devices with voice commands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go