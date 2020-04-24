Keurig’s 5-inch K-Slim Brewer is on sale for $79 right now (Reg. $110)

Amazon is offering the Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $79 shipped. Also available for $1 more as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day and at Walmart. Regularly $110 at Target and elsewhere, today’s deal is $10 below the previous discount and the best we can find. This is also matching the Amazon low. At less than 5-inches wide, this attractive Keurig machine takes up very little space on the countertop. Other features include a 46-ounce water reservoir, variable cup size options up to 12-ounces, and a travel mug-friendly design (up to 7-inches tall) via the removable drip tray. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The main difference between today’s featured deal and the Keurig K-Mini model is the water reservoir and the price. You can score the Mini model for $70 at Amazon but you’ll need to refill the water reservoir before each cup, unlike the K-Slim above. Otherwise, take a look at the $40 Chefman InstaCoffee K-cup brewer. You won’t need to buy an additional filter add-on to brew ground beans as well as K-cups in this model and you’re saving nearly $40.

We also still have the Ninja Hot/Cold Coffee and Tea Brew System at $50 off. But you’ll also want to browse through our latest espresso machine roundup for deals at up to $200 off.

Get your much-needed caffeine fix with this Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker. The compact design easily fits on your kitchen counter or side table, while the single-serve design lets you have a cup of joe in few easy steps. This Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker has a drip tray to hold overflows and keep your counter neat.

