Sophisticate your entry with a Nest Hello Video Doorbell: $180 (Reg. $229)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell for $179.95 shipped. That’s $49 off typical pricing, $19 off sale offers currently found at retailers like Walmart, and is a match for our last mention. Having been on the smart video doorbell doorbell wagon for going on 3-years now, I have zero intention of ever giving it up. It’s been a delight to know who is there whether I am or not. Motion detection is also very handy for catching porch pirates in the act, but thankfully I’ve yet to need it for that. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nest Hello is quite small, so if you’re planning to replace a larger doorbell you may want to spring for elago’s $13 Wall Plate. This way if anything is beat up it’ll be covered and nobody will ever know about it.

Don’t forget that you can pair your shiny new doorbell with an August Smart Lock for $95. We spotted this sale a few hours ago and it ushers in $25 of savings, making now an ideal time to pick one of these up.

Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell features:

Interact with visitors at your door by using this Nest Hello video doorbell. Its built-in HD camera with night vision lets you see people from your smartphone, and its HD Talk and Listen feature suppresses background noise for clearer communication. Review the recorded recent activity outside your home via the three-hour snapshot history of this Nest Hello video doorbell.

