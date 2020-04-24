Save $46 on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender at $204, more

- Apr. 24th 2020 11:07 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender (EAX80) for $203.80 shipped. Typically selling for $250, today’s offer saves you $46, is the second-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $9 of the all-time low. If you’ve been looking to take advantage of the latest in networking since Wi-Fi 6 hit the scene but don’t want to completely overhaul an existing setup, this range extender will do the trick. It brings 802.11ax support into the mix, providing an additional 500-square feet of coverage to your network alongside support for up to 30 extra devices. There’s also four Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well. Over 7,900 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re in the market for an entirely new router, we’re also seeing the NETGEAR Nighthawk X10 Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router (R9000) for $249 shipped at Amazon. Down from $480, today’s offer is good for a $51 discount and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. Armed with 7.2Gb/s speeds and 2,500-square feet of coverage, this router packs Plex server support and more. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Don’t forget to swing by our UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s new AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router. For other 802.11ax-equipped gear, you’ll also want to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Extender features:

The Nighthawk AX8 8-stream Wi-Fi 6 mesh extender creates a powerful whole home Mesh Wi-Fi with your existing Wi-Fi enjoy a better connected home experience and extend faster Wi-Fi to the farthest corner of your home with blazing-fast speeds up to 6Gbps. 8-Stream Wi-Fi provides more available bandwidth for all devices in the Wi-Fi network.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Netgear

Netgear
Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go