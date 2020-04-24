Save $46 on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender at $204, more

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender (EAX80) for $203.80 shipped. Typically selling for $250, today’s offer saves you $46, is the second-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $9 of the all-time low. If you’ve been looking to take advantage of the latest in networking since Wi-Fi 6 hit the scene but don’t want to completely overhaul an existing setup, this range extender will do the trick. It brings 802.11ax support into the mix, providing an additional 500-square feet of coverage to your network alongside support for up to 30 extra devices. There’s also four Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well. Over 7,900 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re in the market for an entirely new router, we’re also seeing the NETGEAR Nighthawk X10 Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router (R9000) for $249 shipped at Amazon. Down from $480, today’s offer is good for a $51 discount and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. Armed with 7.2Gb/s speeds and 2,500-square feet of coverage, this router packs Plex server support and more. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Don’t forget to swing by our UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s new AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router. For other 802.11ax-equipped gear, you’ll also want to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

NETGEAR Nightha w k Wi-Fi 6 Extender features:

The Nighthawk AX8 8-stream Wi-Fi 6 mesh extender creates a powerful whole home Mesh Wi-Fi with your existing Wi-Fi enjoy a better connected home experience and extend faster Wi-Fi to the farthest corner of your home with blazing-fast speeds up to 6Gbps. 8-Stream Wi-Fi provides more available bandwidth for all devices in the Wi-Fi network.

