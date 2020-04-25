Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones are yours for $100 (Refurb, Orig. $280)

- Apr. 25th 2020 10:35 am ET

$100
0

Bose’s official eBay storefront is offering the its refurbished SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $99.95 shipped. That’s $129 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and beats the lowest offer we’ve tracked there by $60. Armed with these headphones you’ll be ready to enjoy signature Bose audio for 15-hours on a single charge. Each ear-cup is comprised of memory foam, ensuring a comfortable fit while listening to music, podcasts, and more. Two Bluetooth devices can be paired at once and you’ll be able to control playback using built-in buttons. Bose backs these headphones with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch Bose branding in favor of Anker’s Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Headphones to only spend $40. These sport a USB-C port for charging and 60-hour playback on a single charge.

Oh, and don’t forget that Twelve South AirFly Classic is on sale for $34. For those unfamiliar, this product lets you pair wireless headphones with any device that relies on a 3.5mm headphone port.

Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones features:

  • Deep, immersive sound, improved EQ best in class performance for wireless headphones. Connectivity Technology: Wired/Wireless
  • Latest Bluetooth technology for easy connectivity and seamless audio/video syncs
  • Advanced microphone system, HD voice for clear calls in windy or noisy environments

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$100
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
bose

About the Author