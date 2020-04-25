Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones are yours for $100 (Refurb, Orig. $280)

Bose’s official eBay storefront is offering the its refurbished SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $99.95 shipped. That’s $129 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and beats the lowest offer we’ve tracked there by $60. Armed with these headphones you’ll be ready to enjoy signature Bose audio for 15-hours on a single charge. Each ear-cup is comprised of memory foam, ensuring a comfortable fit while listening to music, podcasts, and more. Two Bluetooth devices can be paired at once and you’ll be able to control playback using built-in buttons. Bose backs these headphones with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch Bose branding in favor of Anker’s Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Headphones to only spend $40. These sport a USB-C port for charging and 60-hour playback on a single charge.

Oh, and don’t forget that Twelve South AirFly Classic is on sale for $34. For those unfamiliar, this product lets you pair wireless headphones with any device that relies on a 3.5mm headphone port.

Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones features:

Deep, immersive sound, improved EQ best in class performance for wireless headphones. Connectivity Technology: Wired/Wireless

Latest Bluetooth technology for easy connectivity and seamless audio/video syncs

Advanced microphone system, HD voice for clear calls in windy or noisy environments

