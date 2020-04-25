Pair AirPods with Switch using Twelve South AirFly Classic: $34 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South AirFly Classic for $33.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s 25% off the going rate there and is in line with some of the best 2020 Amazon pricing we’ve tracked. If you’re anything like me, you try to go wireless anytime you can. Unfortunately most consoles do not support standard Bluetooth connectivity and force you into a proprietary headset or make you go back to using a 3.5mm headphone port. Twelve South puts this issue to bed by connecting directly to a 3.5mm input and converting that signal to a wireless one that AirPods and other headphones can easily pair with. I’ve owned one of these for years and love the connivence it has delivered. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to score this 10000mAh Power Bank for $10. Armed with this, you’ll be able to quickly top off AirFly over and over again no matter where you are without needing to hunt down a power adapter and outlet.

While on the topic of hubs and dongles, did you see Plugable’s latest Thunderbolt 3 Dock? It’s equipped with several USB-C ports, supports dual 4K60, and more. Check out our release coverage to learn more.

Twelve South AirFly features:

Connect wireless headphones to wired headphone jacks with Bluetooth 4.1 technology

Use AirPods or wireless headphones on the plane with airline in-flight entertainment systems

Listen to your health club’s TVs with your wireless Sport headphones or AirPods

Use with Nintendo Switch for a wireless gaming experience with your Bluetooth headphones.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!