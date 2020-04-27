AirPods Pro are $225 with Hey Siri, 24-hour battery life, more

Verizon Wireless offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $224.99 shipped. You’d typically pay $249 and we’ve seen them drop to $235 periodically. Today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. We saw this deal earlier in April but it sold out quickly. Apple’s high-end AirPods deliver a refreshed take with active noise cancellation and up to 24-hours of battery life. Apple’s H1 chip delivers quick connectivity and access to notable features like ‘Hey Siri’ and more. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

Save big and go with Apple’s second-generation AirPods. You’ll miss out on the active noise cancellation features and that new design, but there’s still a whole lot to like here, including Hey Siri and stellar battery life.

Make sure to check out our Apple guide for additional deals. Just this morning we’ve seen notable price drops on HomePod at $205 and new iPhone SE deals that take up to 50% off.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!