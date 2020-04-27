Save 25% on Anker’s USB-C to 4K HDMI adapter, now $11 Prime shipped

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its 4K USB-C to HDMI Adapter for $11.99 Prime shipped with the code ANKERCADP at checkout. This is down from its regular going rate of around $16 and saves you 25%. Offering the ability to hook up just about any USB-C-enabled device to HDMI, this adapter is a must-have for anyone with a MacBook or iPad Pro. This sleek adapter will easily fit in your bag or backpack, ensuring that you can hook up your device to any HDMI source. Plus, it can support up to 4K resolution, making it super simple to watch even UHD content. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you want to adapt your legacy devices to work with the latest products from Apple, then you’ll want to be sure to grab this 2-pack of nonda USB-A to USB-C adapters. It sets you back just $9 total for both, making it easy to use normal mice or keyboards with your USB-C-only computers.

Want to further expand your iPad Pro’s capabilities after picking one up from today’s sale? Well, the brand-new Magic Keyboard is down to $290 right now, with other keyboards on sale from $170.

Aukey USB-C to HDMI features:

Vivid video: the HDMI adapter lets you connect to any TV or display with an HDMI port to stream video in up to 4K resolution.

Plug and play: instantly turn your laptop or phone’s USB-C port into an HDMI port, with No installation necessary.

Premium construction: a lightweight aluminum casing allows for greater heat dissipation, while the reinforced braided-nylon cable is designed to withstand the twists and tugs of daily use.

