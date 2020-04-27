Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro gets up to $200 discount across nearly every model

Update: B&H is now reducing Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro with deals from $799 shipped.

Amazon is now taking $150 off both Apple’s 2018 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, returning prices to the best we’ve seen in recent months. You can save on nearly every configuration, including Wi-Fi and Cellular with various storage tiers available as well. B&H is matching many of these offers. Free shipping is available for all. Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. Cellular connectivity ensures you’ll be able to work wherever you go.

Consider leveraging your savings with this affordable iPad Pro case that’s available in either 11- or 12.9-inch models. It features a front and back cover with an integrated Apple Pencil holder. Sleep and wake functionality lets you automatically power on or off your new iPad Pro.

Jump over to our Apple guide for additional deals on Macs, first-party accessories, and more. You can also currently save up to $99 on Apple’s iPad mini 5 at various retailers, which is perfect if you prefer a smaller footprint.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

