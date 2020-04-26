Amazon discounts Apple’s new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard to $290, more from $170

- Apr. 26th 2020 10:48 am ET

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at $289.98 shipped. Having just been released, today’s offer is the very first time we’ve seen it on sale and is down from the usual $299 going rate. Taking full advantage of the newfound mouse cursor support in iPadOS, Apple’s latest tablet accessory brings a built-in trackpad and backlit keyboard to your iPad. A new floating design magnetically connects to the device, and a USB-C charging port means you can still plug accessories into the iPad itself. Whether you just picked up Apple’s latest iPad Pro, or are still rocking the previous-generation model, this keyboard is ready to amplify your setup. Dive into our recent review where we take a look at its top features. Head below for more.

Amazon is also discounting the revised version of its Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro, bringing the price down to $169.98 from $179. If the built-in trackpad and cantilever design of the Magic Keyboard isn’t worth the premium price is on your eyes, the Smart Keyboard Folio is a more affordable way to bring a more conventional typing experience to your tablet. It’s designed with the latest iPad in mind, with a new camera cutout. 

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro features:

The all‑new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB‑C port for passthrough charging, and front and back protection. The Magic Keyboard has a floating cantilever design, allowing you to attach iPad Pro magnetically and to smoothly adjust it to the perfect viewing angle for you.

