CyberPower’s 950VA UPS keeps your Wi-Fi and more online at $70 (Save $20)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the CyberPower 950VA 12-Outlet UPS (SX950U) for $69.99 shipped. Also available as part of its Deals of the Day. Down from $90, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and marks the lowest price we’ve seen. CyberPower’s 950VA UPS offers 12-outlets and allows for over an hour of uptime when drawing 50W of power. Two 2.4A USB ports are also included. If you’re working from home now, adding this into your setup is a notable option for ensuring internet downtimes are at a minimum. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 390 customers. More details below.

If you don’t need quite as much power, then consider saving even more with the AmazonBasics Standby 500VA UPS instead. At $57, you’ll getting 8-outlets rather than the featured 12, as well as 48% less battery power. So if those trade-offs are worth the additional savings, then this is an ideal budget-conscious purchase that’ll let you pocket some extra cash.

CyberPower 950VA UPS features:

Protect your PC and other electronic devices from power abnormalities with this CyberPower UPS. It features 12 standard outlets and two USB charging ports to provide full-time surge protection for a variety of equipment. This CyberPower UPS has an output of 950 VA/510 W so it can handle powerful devices for up to two minutes at full load.

