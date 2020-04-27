Family board games on sale from $9: Ticket To Ride, Ms. Monopoly, and more

- Apr. 27th 2020 1:32 pm ET

0

Walmart is now offering the Ticket To Ride: London board game for $9 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $20 at Walmart and sometimes fetching even more at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and matching our previous mention. This version of Ticket to Ride essentially takes the classic formula and trims it down into a more compact 15-minute play through. In this fast-paced iteration, which takes about “3-minutes” to learn, players race against one another to claim the most important bus lines to connect districts across the UK. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

At $9, this is about inexpensive as a Ticket to Ride experience can get, even the app version sells for $1 more. For something even more affordable check out these UNO card game deals starting from $5. Plus you’ll find even more options on sale below.

More Board Game Deals:

Another great at-home game for the whole family (depending on the age group here) is Cards Against Humanity. But don’t worry if you have young ones around, Cards Against Humanity Family Edition released free in the wake of the on-going pandemic and you can print out the whole set from home right now.

More on Ticket To Ride: London:

Welcome to London! In this brand-new version of Ticket to Ride, players race one another through the busy streets of London to visit the most prestigious Tourist Attractions and complete their Destination Tickets. This elegantly simple Ticket to Ride gameplay appeals to both beginners and seasoned players alike. Learn the game in 3 minutes, play it for hours! Enjoy the London Ticket to Ride state of mind!

