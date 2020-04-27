An Amazon low brings Fender’s Newport Portable Speaker to $100 (33% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Fender Newport Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.97 shipped. Typically selling for $150, like you’ll find at B&H as well as direct from Fender, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, matches our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. As you can expect from Fender, you’ll find a guitar amp-style design complete with a built-in battery that offers up to 12-hours of audio playback per charge. An internal 30W speaker system powers two woofers and one tweeter to accomplish the brand’s “famously clear, powerful sound.” Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

If you’re looking for an even more affordable speaker, you’ll definitely want to consider the well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 at $26 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. This one does give up the stylish design for a more typical Bluetooth speaker form-factor. With over 51,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

We’re also still seeing Marshall’s retro Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker on sale, as well. Right now you can score the leather-wrapped speaker for $220, which is $80 off the going rate.

Fender Newport Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Easily portable and packed with music-friendly features, the Newport Bluetooth Speaker makes it easy to bring Fender’s classic stage-ready style, performance and sound everywhere you go. Designed in Southern California, with a look inspired by our classic amplifiers, the Newport brings Fender’s famously clear, powerful sound to streaming music and phone calls.

