Score Marshall’s retro Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $220 ($80 off)

- Apr. 24th 2020 9:02 am ET

$300 $220
Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $219.99 shipped in black and grey. Also at B&H. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer saves you over 26%, and marks the second-best price we’ve seen this year. Marshall’s speaker comes covered in a classic design reminiscent of guitar amps as well as other retro audio gear and packs equally as appealing sound quality. It features up to 20-hours of battery life on a single charge and pumps out tunes with a 36W audio array. Bluetooth connectivity and a portable form-factor round out the notable inclusions. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 380 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Find more details down below.

Those hoping to find a more affordable way to tout around the vintage vibes and Marshall sound quality can opt for the Stockwell II instead. This speaker still packs a portable design, but is more compact than the Kilburn variant. Right now it’ll run you $180 at Amazon, leaving an extra $40 in your pocket. 

If neither the black or grey stylings do it for you, Marshall just refreshed both its Stockwell and Kilburn collections with new versions of its two portable speakers. At the beginning of the month we got a look at the new indigo colorway, which you can find out all about in our coverage.

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker features:

Take music wherever you go with this Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker. It produces clear midrange sound with deep, powerful bass, and it provides 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you can listen to playlists all day. This Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker has a solid metal grille for durability.

