Google’s brand-new Pixel Buds are already on sale at $140 (Reg. $180)

- Apr. 27th 2020 3:30 pm ET

0

Verizon Wireless is offering Google’s Pixel Buds on sale for $139.97 shipped when you add two filler items to your cart. Overall, this drops the Pixel Buds to $126 individually, but you’ll be paying $140 for the bundle. Normally $180, these brand-new headphones just launched today. Offering truly wireless functionality, Pixel Buds are Google’s latest competitors to AirPods. Similar to Apple’s headphones, Pixel Buds can function independently from each other, allowing you to use either one while the other is charging. These high-end headphones aim to offer quite a few great features, like all-day battery, built-in Google Assistant, and best of all, Adaptive Sound. This will allow the headphones to adapt to the audio levels around you, adjusting them to fit into any environment you enter without any interaction. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Get a similar experience when opting for Galaxy Buds. While Google Assistant isn’t built-in as natively as Pixel Buds, Galaxy Buds are still a great option for Android users. These truly wireless earbuds will easily fit in your pocket and go anywhere you do, offering up to 13-hours of listening per charge at $100.

However, you can save even more when picking up Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 Truly Wireless Earbuds. Offering similar functionality to most of the headphones listed here, you’re only paying $60 for them. You’ll lose out on the more premium designs offered by the other earbuds on this page, but keep quite a bit of cash in your pocket.

More of an Apple fan? Well, AirPods Pro are on sale right now for $225. Delivering Hey Siri, 24-hours of battery life, active noise cancellation, and more, AirPods Pro are a must for any Apple user.

Google Pixel Buds features:

  • Single tap: Play/pause
  • Double tap: Next track, reject calls, or stop Assistant
  • Triple tap: Previous track
  • Swipe forward: Raise volume
  • Swipe backward: Lower volume
  • Press and hold: Check notifications or activate Assistant

