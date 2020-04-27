GoPro’s HERO7 Black bundle packs plenty of accessories at $249 (Save $100)

B&H is currently offering the GoPro HERO 7 Black Handler Bundle for $249 shipped. Typically fetching $349, today’s offer knocks off $100, and marks a new all-time low for this bundle. HERO7 Black is headlined by 4K recording, a waterproof design rated to 10-meters, and the brand’s HyperSmooth image stabilization. On the back, you’ll also find a touchscreen for editing settings or reviewing footage. Included alongside the action camera is a variety of accessories to step up your recording capabilities, like a series of mounts, an extra battery, floating hand grip, and 32GB microSD card. Plus, a bundled carrying case makes it easy to transport all of the gear in between the action. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 1,600 customers.

Those looking to save even more without giving up the GoPro branding will be right at home with the HERO7 Silver. You’ll pocket an extra $49 by opting for this action camera without the bundled accessories, while still enjoying 4K recording and an equally-rugged design. You’ll be trading off the 60FPS capabilities and second display, but as far as budget-conscious options go, it’s a solid alternative.

If you’re hoping to improve your overall photography game, Canon’s 2-lens T7 kit is down to $324 in refurbished condition alongside plenty of other offerings which you’ll find right here.

GoPro HERO7 Black features:

Film underwater scenes in 4K with this 12-megapixel GoPro HERO7 action camera. Its HyperSmooth stabilization feature lets you capture shake-free videos, and it withstands submersion up to 33 feet without a waterproof case. Stream captured videos from this rugged GoPro HERO7 action camera on Facebook Live via the companion app.

