Mini Mega Man collector’s figures now starting at $3 Prime shipped (Reg. $10)

- Apr. 27th 2020 4:39 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the Mega Man Vs. Electric Man Classic 8-Bit Figure 2-pack for $3.13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, this kit has slowly started to slide down in price over the last few months and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This is also a couple bucks below our previous mention. These classic 8-bit versions of Mega Man and vintage robot monsters make for great collector’s items and feature multiple points of articulation. Along with collector-worthy packaging, you can even score some round magnets with adhesive backings for a few bucks to turn today’s slender figures in to the greatest Mega Man fridge magnets around. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

We also spotted the Mega Man Vs. Fire Man set on sale for $3.91 Prime shipped at Amazon. Also regularly $10, this one is within cents of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. the same feature set and ratings apply here.

At just over $3, these figurine sets are about as affordable as it gets for Mega Man collectibles. However, all of you Blue Bomber fans will want to browse through the latest Capcom eShop sale for deep deals on just about every Mega Man game in the series.

More on Mega Man Vs. Electric Man:

  • The collector battle packs include 8-bit versions of Mega Man and an iconic robot master.
  • Each 8-bit figure will feature multiple points of articulation.
  • Removable accessory pieces, and premium packaging.
  • Recreate the memorable robot master battles from the video game series.
  • Collect them all! for ages 3+

