While we still have quite a large collection of Nintendo Switch game deals, the eShop has now kicked-off a notable Capcom publisher sale. You may have spotted a couple of the Mega Man offers from this sale in this morning’s roundup but there are plenty more where those came from. Starting from $10, you’ll find just about every Resident Evil Switch game on sale as well as Devil May Cry classics, Monster Hunter Generations, Phoenix Wright, and the 30th anniversary Street Fighter collection. The rest of today’s best game deals are right here and you’ll find all of your top picks from the Capcom sale below.

Today’s digital Nintendo Switch game deals:

Outside of today’s new Nintendo Switch game deals, you’ll find plenty more in this morning’s roundup as well as a collection of Switch accessories including cases and travel bags from $6 right here.

In Nintendo news, a new Switch firmware update is hinting at a possible dual display next-gen device alongside new button remapping features. You’ll also want to check out this GameCube-themed dock and the build-your-own Switch program.

More on Resident Evil 4:

In the wake of the completely unprecedented biological disaster of Raccoon City, the corporation exposed as the initiator of those atrocities, Umbrella, has been dissolved. Leon S. Kennedy, a survivor of the incident, has gone on to become a special agent in the direct employ of the president of the United States. The president’s daughter has been kidnapped, and Leon has followed eyewitness reports to a cold village in Europe. In that village, a new intrigue awaits…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!