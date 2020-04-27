Amazon Music Unlimited FREE 3-month trial delivers the quarantine tunes

Amazon is now offering a FREE 3-month trial to its Music Unlimited service for Prime members. As a comparison, you’d typically only be able to score a single month trial as a new user. Today’s deal equates to a $30 value as each month usually goes for $10. You can also listen online with unlimited skips, or through your Alexa speaker. Just be sure to cancel your subscription if you don’t want to continue on past the 3-month trial. We recently dove into the finer features of Amazon Music Unlimited, which details all the ways you can make the most of today’s free trial. Full terms and conditions can be found below or on this landing page.

There are many ways to make the most of your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. Coincidentally, today’s deal amounts to a $30 value which is the current sale price of an Echo Dot. Leverage your savings and pick up Amazon’s smaller speaker which offers integrated access to Music Unlimited. You’ll also have access to the full suite of Alexa features and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Check out today’s Echo Spot sale for additional Alexa-enabled deals. The popular small smart speaker is down to $90 from the usual $130 price tag, matching the best we’ve tracked in a year.

Terms and Conditions:

This 3-month free trial offer of a monthly Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan is a limited time offer and is available only to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited. After the promotional trial, your subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 plus applicable tax until you cancel. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!