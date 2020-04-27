Score three dimming smart switches for under $20 each at Amazon (Reg. $30/ea.)

Amazon is offering three TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer Switches (HS220) for $59.49 shipped with the code 30DIMMERS at checkout. That’s down from its regular going rate of up to $100, the previous sale price of $85, and beats the lowest discount that we’ve seen for three by over $15. Offering brightness control, these smart switches are perfect for anyone who wants to automate their home’s lighting. You’ll find both Alexa and Assistant control here, giving you simple voice commands regardless of which ecosystem you’re in. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash when you ditch the dimming feature of today’s deal. While it’d cost the same to pick up three units at $20 each, you can opt for just one or two and save some cash when going with TP-Link’s non-dimmable HS200 Smart Switch.

Don’t miss out on all of the other great smart home deals that we’re tracking. You’ll find cameras, sensors, and more on sale. Plus, be sure to check out the HomeKit-ready Aqara Smart Switch that just launched today.

TP-Link Kasa HS220 features:

Remotely Dim and Control Your Lights

Built-In 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

Compatible with iOS & Android Devices

Free Kasa Mobile App

Programmable Scheduling

Away Mode

Works with Alexa & Google Assistant

Supports IFTTT

