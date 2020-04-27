TP-Link’s Kasa Spot Pan and Tilt Camera packs 1080p feeds at $50 (Save $10)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Spot Pan and Tilt Indoor Smart Camera for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer is the second-best we’ve seen all-time and matches the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon. Equipped with 1080p recording capabilities, this version of TP-Link’s smart camera stands out from the rest of the Kasa lineup thanks to pan and tilt functionality. This allows you to keep an eye on an entire room thanks to motion tracking and 360-degrees of rotation. Support for both Alexa and Assistant round out the notable features. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 260 customers. Head below for more.

A solid alternative to the Kasa Spot featured above is the Wyze Cam Pan at $38. You’ll still find similar pan and tilt features as the lead deal, but without the integration to the rest of TP-Link’s smart home ecosystem. For a more in-depth look at how it stacks up, check out our hands-on review.

For more ways to expand your smart home, we’re still seeing Yale’s Push Button Z-Wave Deadbolt at $88 alongside a Nest Thermostat E bundle for $239. Or if you want to bring Alexa to your nightstand, Amazon’s Echo Spot is down to $90 right now.

TP-Link Kasa Spot Pan and Tilt features:

Watch over your home while traveling with this TP-Link Kasa Spot Pan Tilt security camera. Native Full HD resolution makes captured footage look and detailed, and the included app lets you stream video to your smartphone. This TP-Link Kasa Spot Pan Tilt security camera automatically detects and tracks moving subjects and alerts you via your smartphone.

