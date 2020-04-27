Ring Flood/Freeze sensor, Smoke/CO listener, + Panic Button drop under $26.50

- Apr. 27th 2020 4:27 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Ring Alarm Flood and Freeze Sensor for $26.25 shipped. Normally $35, and still going for as much at Best Buy, this is one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This sensor ties into the rest of your Ring Alarm system and gives you notifications and alerts when things get too wet or cold. The non-replaceable batteries last for up to 3-years, ensuring that you’ll be covered for quite a while before it’s time to replace this low-cost sensor. Plus, this mini sensor is small enough to place just about anywhere without intruding. Rated 4.5/5 stars. The deals don’t stop here, however, so head below for more discounts on Ring Alarm products.

More Ring Alarm products on sale:

When it comes to sensors, this is probably one of the lower-cost ones on the market. For example, Kangaroo’s latest is $30, which is nearly $4 more than today’s lead deal.

However, you could opt for the Samsung SmartThings Water Sensor. It comes in at $19 on Amazon and offers you compatibility with Zigbee-enabled smart homes.

Ring Alarm Flood and Freeze Sensor features:

  • Easy setup in minutes—without tools or professional installation. Requires Ring Alarm Security System (sold separately).
  • Manage Ring Alarm Flood and Freeze Sensor and other Ring products with the Ring app.
  • Battery life 3 years max. Batteries are replaceable.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Ring

