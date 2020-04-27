Ring Flood/Freeze sensor, Smoke/CO listener, + Panic Button drop under $26.50

Amazon is offering the Ring Alarm Flood and Freeze Sensor for $26.25 shipped. Normally $35, and still going for as much at Best Buy, this is one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This sensor ties into the rest of your Ring Alarm system and gives you notifications and alerts when things get too wet or cold. The non-replaceable batteries last for up to 3-years, ensuring that you’ll be covered for quite a while before it’s time to replace this low-cost sensor. Plus, this mini sensor is small enough to place just about anywhere without intruding. Rated 4.5/5 stars. The deals don’t stop here, however, so head below for more discounts on Ring Alarm products.
More Ring Alarm products on sale:
- Panic Button: $26.25 (Reg. $35)
- Smoke and CO Listener: $26.25 (Reg. $35)
When it comes to sensors, this is probably one of the lower-cost ones on the market. For example, Kangaroo’s latest is $30, which is nearly $4 more than today’s lead deal.
However, you could opt for the Samsung SmartThings Water Sensor. It comes in at $19 on Amazon and offers you compatibility with Zigbee-enabled smart homes.
Ring Alarm Flood and Freeze Sensor features:
- Easy setup in minutes—without tools or professional installation. Requires Ring Alarm Security System (sold separately).
- Manage Ring Alarm Flood and Freeze Sensor and other Ring products with the Ring app.
- Battery life 3 years max. Batteries are replaceable.
