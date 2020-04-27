Ring Flood/Freeze sensor, Smoke/CO listener, + Panic Button drop under $26.50

Amazon is offering the Ring Alarm Flood and Freeze Sensor for $26.25 shipped. Normally $35, and still going for as much at Best Buy, this is one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This sensor ties into the rest of your Ring Alarm system and gives you notifications and alerts when things get too wet or cold. The non-replaceable batteries last for up to 3-years, ensuring that you’ll be covered for quite a while before it’s time to replace this low-cost sensor. Plus, this mini sensor is small enough to place just about anywhere without intruding. Rated 4.5/5 stars. The deals don’t stop here, however, so head below for more discounts on Ring Alarm products.

More Ring Alarm products on sale:

When it comes to sensors, this is probably one of the lower-cost ones on the market. For example, Kangaroo’s latest is $30, which is nearly $4 more than today’s lead deal.

However, you could opt for the Samsung SmartThings Water Sensor. It comes in at $19 on Amazon and offers you compatibility with Zigbee-enabled smart homes.

Ring Alarm Flood and Freeze Sensor features:

Easy setup in minutes—without tools or professional installation. Requires Ring Alarm Security System (sold separately).

Manage Ring Alarm Flood and Freeze Sensor and other Ring products with the Ring app.

Battery life 3 years max. Batteries are replaceable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!