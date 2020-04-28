Aukey’s $27.50 USB-C hub has 4K HDMI, 100W passthrough, Qi charging, more

AukeyDirect via Amazon is offering its 5-in-1 USB-C Hub with Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $27.49 shipped with the code FB49KXK4 at checkout. Normally $50, today’s deal saves you nearly 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering 100W USB-C passthrough charging, this hub will let you plug-in just about any Power Delivery brick, including Aukey’s latest GaN offering. You’ll also get 4K HDMI output, two USB-A 3.0 ports, as well as a 10/7.5W Qi wireless charging pad. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Just looking to adapt a single (or two) USB-A devices to USB-C? A 2-pack of nonda’s adapters is available on Amazon for $9 Prime shipped, making it super simple to use your legacy devices with brand-new computers.

If you only want to plug-in an HDMI cable to your USB-C-enabled device, well, we’ve got you covered. Anker’s 4K adapter is on sale for $12 right now, saving you 25% from its regular going rate.

Aukey 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Wireless Fast Charging: Fast charges your Qi-compatible Samsung phone (when using Samsung’s Fast Charging wall charger or a Quick Charge 2.0/3.0 charger) or your iPhone XS. Also supports 5W standard wireless charging

Convenient Charging: The USB-C Power Delivery port keeps your 15-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 or other compatible laptop fully charged up to 100W (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub. Also charges your compatible USB-C phone

Ultra HD Video: HDMI port outputs resolutions up to 4K@30Hz to a connected display

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!