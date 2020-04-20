Back at CES to start the year, Aukey first teased its upcoming line of Omnia USB-C chargers, and now today we’re getting a closer look at what the flagship 100W model will be capable of. Stacking up to just over 1-inch thick, the new accessory leverages GaN charging to dish out power to everything from a 16-inch MacBook Pro to iPhone, Nintendo Switch, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of the features, as well as pre-order details and how to lock-in a launch promotion.

Aukey details 100W Omnia USB-C GaN Charger

Over 4-months after first being announced by Aukey, its new Omnia 100W USB-C Charger is finally getting a full unveil today. As one of the most versatile accessories in the brand’s current stable, the new charger is equipped to handle refueling everything from the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, which can be topped off in only 1.9-hours. Putting the charger to use with an iPhone 11 will fully replenish the device in just an hour and a half. Of course, any other device equipped to take advantage of the charging standard stands to benefit, as well.

The entire package stacks up just 1.2-inches thick, or for a better comparison, half the size of Apple’s comparable charger. In order to accomplish the 100W charging speeds, Aukey has included its new OmniaChip, which leverages gallium nitride power to get the job done. GaN has plenty of perks like more efficient power usage and better thermal dissipation, both of which play a big roll in achieving the smaller size.

A folding plug rounds out the design, making Aukey’s 100W USB-C Omnia Charger even more low-profile. While you might not be able to fully take advantage of its compact design for charging on-the-go just yet, the smaller size will certainly come in handy at home. If you rely on a bulkier alternative, then you’ve probably dealt with the hassle of having to rearrange a power strip in order to fit the larger adapter.

Launch promotion pricing

To celebrate pre-orders going live on its latest charging accessory, Aukey is discounting its upcoming Omnia USB-C adapter. While it retails for $54.99, using code PA-B5 at checkout will take 20% off. That drops the price down to $44. This compares to Apple’s 96W USB-C Charger, which enters with a much steeper price tag of $79. Shipping is slated for later in the week, meaning those who lock-in the launch pricing to pre-order Aukey’s latest won’t have too long to wait.

