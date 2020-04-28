Add Brydge’s Aluminum Keyboard to your iPad for $50 (Save 28%)

Brydge Technologies via Amazon is currently offering its Aluminum Bluetooth 9.7-inch iPad Keyboard for $49.99 shipped in three styles. Usually selling for $70, today’s offer saves you 28%, and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Designed with Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad in mind, this keyboard is crafted from a single piece of “high-grade” aluminum and enables you to get work done just about anywhere. It pairs over Bluetooth and sports a set of backlit keys as well as an adjustable hinge that delivers an ideal viewing angle in various positions. Plus, with 12-months of battery life, you won’t have to worry about keeping another accessory charged up. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 750 customers.

Add a keyboard case to your iPad for less by going with this more budget-friendly alternative for $33 over at Amazon. It’s compatible with Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad just the same, but you won’t be getting the same premium aluminum build quality as seen in the Brydge option above. Rated 4.2/5 stars from from over 1,900 shoppers.

If you just picked up the latest iPad Pro or are looking to outfit your existing one with Apple’s new Magic Keyboard, you’re in luck. Amazon is already discounting the new release alongside the refreshed Smart Folio. Get all of the details right here.

Brydge Aluminum 9.7-inch iPad Keyboard features:

Forged out of a single piece of high-grade aluminum, the Brydge 9.7 is designed to give you a stable base for your iPad Mini. As an industry-leading keyboard design the brings versatility and productivity to your fingertips with the tactile adjustable backlit keys.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!