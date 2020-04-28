Masterbuilt’s Pro Duel Fuel Smoker is $100 off today at $149 shipped

Home Depot is offering the Masterbuilt Pro Duel Fuel Smoker (MDS 230S) for $149 shipped. Regularly $249, today’s deal is $100 off the going rate and is the best price we can find. This model features a duel fuel system for your choice of propane or charcoal while the dual-door design allows you to add wood chips without losing heat. Features include four chrome-coated smoking racks (enough space for “eight chickens, two turkeys, or four racks of ribs”), porcelain-coated flame disk bowl, push-button ignition, removable grease tray, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Home Depot customers. More details below.

Among the most affordable options out there, there really aren’t very many comparable smokers on the market for less. While much smaller overall, you might be able to get away with the Masterbuilt MPS 130C Propane Smoker at $128 if just two smoking racks will get the job done for you. Either way, take a look at this Masterbuilt Smoker Cookbook for more summer meal ideas.

More on the Masterbuilt Pro Duel Fuel Smoker:

With this Masterbuilt Dual Fuel Smoker you’ll achieve competition-ready results in your own backyard. Whether you love the flavor or charcoal, or prefer the consistent heat of propane, the Pro Series Dual Fuel Smoker allows you to smoke delicious foods all year long. Four chrome-coated racks provide plenty of room to smoke up to 8 chickens, 2 turkeys, 4 racks of ribs or 4 pork butts.

